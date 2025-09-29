Who is Thomas Sanford? Michigan Mormon church shooting suspect identified as Iraq war veteran

Thomas "Jake" Sanford, 40, has been identified as the suspect in Sunday morning's mass shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, according the New York Post. The attack left two people dead and at least nine others injured, according to law enforcement officials. Fire and law enforcement officers stand outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,(AP)

Police said the suspect drove his vehicle into the front of the church during a service, exited the vehicle, and began firing an assault rifle at congregants. A fire was also intentionally set inside the building, which has since been extinguished.

Who is Thomas Jacob Sanford?

Thomas Jacob Sanford is reportedly a US Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008, according to information shared on his mother’s Facebook page.

A photo circulating online appears to show a vehicle with an Iraq veteran sticker on the license plate.

Other alleged images from social media accounts believed to be associated with Sanford show him posing with dead animals. The same accounts portray him as a family man, married with a young son.

According to the New York Post, a now-dormant GoFundMe page from 2015 raised over $3,000 for Sanford's son, who was reportedly born with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI). It is a rare genetic disorder in which the pancreas produces excessive insulin.

Michigan church shooting linked to Mormon leader's death?

The shooting occurred just hours after the death of Russell M. Nelson, the 101-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the longest-serving leader in the church’s history.

Authorities are investigating whether the mass shooting and fire at the Grand Blanc Township church are in any way connected to Nelson’s passing.

Texas governor responds to shooting

In response to the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement calling for stronger protections for places of worship: "The escalation of violent attacks against people and places of faith is heinous and must end.

He added, "I have directed the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to form task forces with federal and local law enforcement to better safeguard our places of worship. The fundamental principle that thou shall not kill must be strongly reaffirmed as a core tenet of our society and must be aggressively enforced by law enforcement."