Who will succeed Russell M. Nelson? Here's how new LDS Church President will be selected

Russell M. Nelson, the oldest serving president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), passed away on September 27 in Salt Lake City at age 101, The New York Times reported. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed the news in a statement. Dallin H. Oaks is in line to succeed the former and lead the LDS church, as per the outlet. Who is Dallian H. Oaks? All on successor of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president Russell M. Nelson(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website)

How will the next LDS president be chosen?

As per LDS Quotations, usually the senior-most apostle is chosen as the next prophet following the death of the current one. However, this is not set in stone. The selection is a spiritual process, and the church believes that the Holy Ghost guides the decision as well. The process involves the members of the First Presidency as well as the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dallin H. Oaks likely to succeed Russell M. Nelson

Dallian H. Oaks, 93, a former judge who has openly spoken against the LGBTQ+ community, is expected to become the new prophet-president of the LDS Church since he is the most senior of the remaining apostles, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Oaks was appointed to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles the same day as Russell Nelson in 1984. However, Oaks, who made headlines due to his views against same-sex marriage, was ordained a month after Nelson.

Dallin Oaks previously taught at the University of Chicago Law School. He also served as president of church-owned Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

After his tenure at BYU ended, Dallin Oaks went on to tackle responsibilities for the Utah Supreme Court in 1981. His grandson, Jared, had earlier claimed on Facebook that Oaks made “a religious career out of anti-LGBTQIA+ policies, not prophecies.”

When will the next president-prophet be appointed?

The church has announced that a successor will be “formally chosen” by the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “after President Nelson’s funeral”. A date for Nelson’s funeral has yet to be set.

