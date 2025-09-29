Thomas Sanford: Grand Blanc church shooter's alleged social media, photos surface; details out

The Michigan church shooting on Sunday has left at least two people dead and many injured. Now, Thomas Jacob Sanford has been identified as the suspect, New York Post reported. Thomas Sanford was identified as the Michigan church shooter(X)

He is believed to be an Iraq war veteran, and photos circulating online showed that his truck had ‘Iraq’ on the license plate. The gunman had driven the truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. He exited the vehicle and fired upon the parishioners there.

Earlier, authorities had said that a 40-year-old from Burton was involved in the shooting.

What to know about Thomas Sanford's social media

Sanford has a Facebook account, NYP reported. He is a US Marine veteran, the publication added. As per his mother's social media profile, Sanford served in Iraq from 2004-2008, the Post further reported.

He is a family man, as per social media profiles. Sanford reportedly has a wife and young son. He also had a GoFundMe from 2015, for his son, who is now ten years old, the Post reported. The boy was reportedly born with congenital hyperinsulinism, or CHI, which is a rare, genetic condition where the pancreas releases too much insulin.

Screenshots of photos were also posted from Sanford's alleged social media accounts, by people on X.

One person also shared his purported Facebook profile name, before stating that it appeared to have been ‘scrubbed’. Indeed, HT.com was also unable to find Sanford's profile on the social media platform.

Reports from NBC indicate that three improvised devices have been found at the scene of the shooting. However, it is not clear if the devices were incendiary or explosive. The publication further reported that the fire and the crash was impeding the investigation. Authorities are also working urgently to determine the motive of the shooter, but are investigating all angles including a possible link between the timing of the attack and Mormon church leader's death on Saturday.