Thomas Sanford family: Details on Grand Blanc church suspect's mother, wife and son emerge

Thomas Sanford was identified as the shooting suspect who opened fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, The New York Post reported, citing sources. The 40-year-old Iraq war veteran then set the building ablaze, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Thomas Sanford was identified as the Michigan church shooter(X)

After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and “engaged in gunfire,” Renye said. The man was killed.

Now, additional details about Sanford have been revealed, and according to his mother's Facebook page, he served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008. The Post further added that posts believed to be connected to Sanford showed that he’s a family man, with a wife and young son.

The couple had set up a GoFundMe page in 2015, and managed to raise over $3,000 for their now-10-year-old son, who was born with congenital hyperinsulinism, or CHI, a rare, genetic condition where the pancreas releases too much insulin.

The motive of Sunday's attack is not yet clear. They searched the suspect’s residence in nearby Burton. Authorities did not provide any additional details about the suspect, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

President Donald Trump said he was briefed on the shooting. In a social media post, he applauded the FBI, who local authorities said are sending 100 agents to the area, for responding.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote.

“Although we are two separate governmental units, we are a very cohesive community,” said city of Grand Blanc Mayor John Creasey. “This sort of thing is painful for our entire community. I’m struggling to digest all that has happened, and my heart goes out to all of the affected families.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart was breaking for the community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

(With AP inputs)