Thomas Sanford motive: Officials give massive update on Michigan church shooting suspect

The Michigan church shooting suspect has been identified as one Thomas Jacob Sanford, New York Post reported. Authorities had earlier shared that a 40-year-old from Burton was believed to be behind the violence that claimed the lives of at least two people and left many injured. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social said the attack 'appears be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”(REUTERS)

Sanford, the church shooting suspect is believed to be a veteran of the Iraq conflict. The truck which he rammed into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday, had two US flags at the back and a license plate with ‘Iraq’ written on it, as per photos circulating online.

Sanford is said to have rammed the truck, exited the vehicle, and opened fire on the parishioners. He is also believed to have set the church on fire. The suspect himself was killed when exchanging firefight with responding cops. Authorities have said that there is no immediate danger for people in the area.

Also Read | Is Marcus Hale the Michigan Mormon church shooting suspect? What we know

Michigan church shooter motive

Authorities are yet to provide an official motive for the crime. However, reports indicate that investigators are rushing to determine why the suspect shot on the parishioners gathered in church on Sunday. Amid this, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”

Further, investigators are looking at multiple angles, including if the congregation was facing any threats recently. Authorities are also probing if there is any link between the timing of the attack and the demise of national church president Russell M. Nelson, who passed away at the age of 101, on Saturday.

Authorities have reportedly found three improvised devices at the scene, NBC News said. However, they haven't determined if these are explosive or incendiary. The crash and the fire to the church, which authorities believe was done by the shooting suspect, have caused hurdles in their investigation.