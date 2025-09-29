Michigan Shooter Thomas Jacob Sanford’s 2015 GoFundMe raised $3,000 for son with rare genetic condition

Police identified the man behind the attack at a church in Grand Blanc as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from Burton, Michigan. Thomas Jacob Sanford drove a Chevy Silverado into the entrance of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then started shooting people inside using a semi-automatic rifle. (X)

Sanford served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Iraq from 2004 to 2008, according to posts by his family.

Two people were confirmed dead. Nine others were hurt. Officials say the death count could rise as the building is still being searched.

Sanford died after police shot him outside the church.

Video from the scene shows his body near the church while the building was on fire. Witnesses saw older men lying on the ground, not moving. Some victims are still unaccounted for.

Sanford set the church on fire after the shooting. Drone footage and aerial photos show the building burning, with thick black smoke. The roof later collapsed while firefighters were still working.

Emergency crews sent several victims to nearby hospitals.

Social media accounts linked to Sanford show him with his wife and young son. A GoFundMe from 2015 raised over $3,000 for his son, who was born with a rare health condition called congenital hyperinsulinism, according to NYPost.

Police are investigating possible motives. They are looking into Sanford’s mental health, including signs of PTSD. They are also reviewing posts that may contain anti-Mormon statements.

His truck made a beeping noise during the incident, which raised alarms about a possible bomb. The bomb squad is checking several suspicious items found at the church. Police think some of them might be explosives.

Sanford lived on Atherton Road in Burton. Officers were seen at that address later Sunday. Property records confirm he lived there. He also owned a 2008 GMC Sierra, which matches the vehicle used in the attack.