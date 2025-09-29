Thomas Jacob Sanford: 5 shocking things we know about Michigan church shooting suspect

Thomas Jacob Sanford was identified as the gunman who opened fire inside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday. The 40-year-old then apparently set the building on fire, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Police shot him after a short pursuit, officials confirmed. Thomas Sanford was identified as the Michigan church shooter(X and AP)

Police Chief William Renye told reporters that investigators believe Sanford ‘deliberately’ set the building on fire. Videos on social media showed a massive plume of smoke coming out of the church. The blaze was eventually put out.

5 key things we know about Thomas Jacob Sanford

- Thomas Sanford was 40 years old. He was from neighboring Burton. Authorities on Sunday searched the suspect's residence before revealing his identity.

- Motive: Authorities declined to reveal the motive behind the shooting. Investigators did not provide details about the suspect, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

- The New York Post earlier reported that Thomas Sanford was a war veteran. According to the outlet, citing his mother's Facebook posts, the 40-year-old served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008.

- The Post further added that they found a GoFundMe page, linked to Sanford, from 2015. It raised more than $3,000 for the couple’s now-10-year-old son, who was born with congenital hyperinsulinism, or CHI.

- The report stated that photos from the Sanfords’ Facebook page show his family posing in the beds of pickup trucks or in a field of tall sunflowers.

Trump reacts to Grand Blanc shooting

President Trump said he has been briefed ‘on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan’.

“The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”