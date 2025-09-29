Grand Blanc church suspect ‘a stand up guy’; was an army veteran; first details out

A gunman opened fire inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring nine. The suspect then set the building on fire, authorities confirmed. Now, neighbors said they knew the shooter as a ‘standup guy’, further adding that he was a veteran. Officials have not confirmed these accounts. Emergency services respond to a shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Getty Images via AFP)

A neighbor told local news broadcasters that he spoke to a neighbor in the parking lot after the shooting. “He told me that he (suspect) was an army vet,” he added.

This comes after officials said that they received reports of a 40-year-old man who rammed a pickup truck through the front door, then got out of the vehicle and started shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters.

Police believe he “deliberately” set the building on fire. Officers pursued the suspect and engaged in gunfire, ultimately killing the shooter.

Meanwhile, a large plume of smoke could be seen coming out of the church. The blaze was put out. “We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” Renye said.

Trump briefed

Meanwhile, President Trump said that he has been briefed on the situation.

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.