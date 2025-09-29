What is Congenital Hyperinsulinism? The rare genetic condition affecting Thomas Jacob Sanford’s son

Before he was named the suspect in a deadly church shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Thomas Jacob Sanford was known within his community as a father navigating a devastating diagnosis of his son. Thomas Jacob Sanford’s family faced not only medical challenges but also financial ones.(X and AP)

His son had congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare genetic disorder that affects insulin production.

According to a 2015 GoFundMe page and posts from a family Facebook account, Sanford’s son required a prolonged hospital stay and underwent multiple surgeries to remove portions of his pancreas.

What is Congenital Hyperinsulinism?

The condition, though rare, is serious, it causes the body to secrete excessive insulin, leading to dangerous drops in blood sugar levels, especially in newborns and infants, according to Dessert report.

Sanford’s family faced financial and medical challenges

Sanford’s family faced not only medical challenges but also financial ones. Reports indicate that he took leave from his job as a Coca-Cola truck driver to be with his son during treatment. The strain of the illness was heavy, according to CNN report.

“Don’t ever take having healthy kids for granted,” Sanford was quoted as saying at the time. “We are proud of our child. I spent four years in the Marine Corps and was in Iraq and this is still the most unique thing to deal with.”

Sanford served in the US Marine Corps from 2004 to 2008, reaching the rank of sergeant and earning multiple commendations. But the complexities of his son’s medical condition seemed to have left a deeper emotional mark.

At a press briefing Sunday evening, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye confirmed that four people were dead following the attack at a local church. Two were fatally shot, while the other two were found deceased inside the building. Renye did not provide details on how those two individuals died. The church was heavily damaged by fire.

Thomas Jacob Sanford was killed in the parking lot

The suspect was killed in the parking lot during an exchange of gunfire with police officers who arrived on the scene shortly after the attack began.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that additional victims may be inside the structure. As of late Sunday, Renye stated that the total number of missing persons remained unknown.

“We’re working tirelessly to find additional bodies,” Renye said. “We have not cleared the entire church just yet.”

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Kim Vetter told the media that the investigation was still ongoing. Officials are attempting to determine whether any individuals inside the church sustained injuries as a result of the fire.