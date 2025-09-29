'Stop Trump' sign at Michigan church shooter Thomas Sanford's house? Here's the truth

The Michigan church shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Burton man Thomas Jacob Sanford, allegedly has a ‘Stop Trump’ sign at his house, social media chatter claimed. Thomas Sanford was identified as the suspect in the shooting at the Michigan church(X/@toddandmeg17, X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

One post on X said that the house was at 4156 E Atherton Rd in Burton, Michigan. Several profiles on X shared purported photos of the house and reiterated the claim of Sanford having a ‘Stop Trump’ sign.

"Grand Blanc, Michigan Mormon church shooter and arsonist is Iraq war vet Thomas Jacob (Jake) Sanford, who killed 2 and has a "Stop Trump" sign at his house at 4156 E Atherton Rd," one person said.

Another added, "Within five minutes, I've learned everything I need to know about Thomas Sanford, the guy who killed those people in Grand Blanc, Michigan this morning. He's a veteran who recently had a fight with the mother of his child. He has "Stop Trump Vance" signage on his property."

“Thomas Sanford is an iraq war vet with a stop trump sign in his yard,” yet another person said. However, going to the Google Maps street view of the address mentioned on X, shows two different signs – a Trump/Vance sign, and a Stop sign, on a fence next to the shooting suspect's purported house.

HT.com could not verify if 4156 E Atherton Rd in Burton is indeed the suspect's address. However, as the image clearly shows, there are two separate signs, and no ‘Stop Trump’ sign as unverified profiles on X have claimed.

Grok also fact checked the claims, saying "No, the claim in that post isn't accurate. The sign shown is a "Trump" sign placed above a "Stop" sign, not a "Stop Trump" sign."

Shooter's sign sparks ‘Trump supporter’ claims

In fact, the presence of the Trump/Vance sign led to claims that Sanford might be a Donald Trump supporter. “Thomas “Jake” Sanford is a Trump supporter as shown in the imagine from his house located at 4156 E Atherton Rd, was armed with an AR 15, and had two American Flags in the bed of his truck?,” one person said.

Another remarked, “People are saying the Michigan church shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, had a Trump sign on his property.” Notably, the photos shared are not indicative of the suspect's political affiliation, and official details on the suspect has not come from authorities yet.

While investigators are racing to find a motive behind the shooting at the Latter-day Saints church that claimed the lives of two, President Trump on his Truth Social account said “The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”