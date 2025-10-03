‘My superhero’: Diddy's kids make emotional plea to judge at Mann Act sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' children spoke at his sentencing on Friday, describing the disgraced music mogul as their ‘superhero’. The 55-year-old was convicted in July of flying people around the country for marathon sexual encounters. The jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but he still faces Mann Act charges. Sean ' Diddy'Combs defense team surrounds him as they discuss the jury note regarding a verdict(AP)

Diddy's son, Quincy Brown, first spoke on his father's behalf. “We’re going to love him unconditionally through his struggles. But in front of you and in front of us is a changed man. Our father has learned a major lesson. Week after week, we’ve seen him evolve, something we haven’t seen in 15 years. He’s completely transformed," he said.

Read More: Diddy’s lawyers to drop emotional 12-minute video in court during sentencing hearing

“Our father will never do anything to jeopardize his freedom, and as his children we want to thank you. We only wish to heal together."

The rapper's second son, Justin, then urged the judge to give his father a ‘second chance’

“I ask that you give my father a second chance, a second chance at life, a second chance to right his wrongs, a second chance to be the man he truly is,” Justin said. “My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget,” he added.

Read More: Diddy live updates: How long can disgraced music mogul be sentenced under Mann Act?

Justin added that he speaks to his father several times in a day. “I can truly sincerely say he’s changed for the better. Your honor, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children.”

D’Lila Combs, one of Diddy's daughters, broke down in court.

“We are scared, scared of the thought of not having our dad and our mom present in our lives. We are scared for our 2-year-old little sister that runs to us every night asking where daddy is. We cannot watch our baby sister grow up fatherless the same way we had to grow up fatherless,” she said.