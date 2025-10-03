Diddy live updates: How long can disgraced music mogul be sentenced under Mann Act?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is set to be sentenced on Friday, months after a jury found the hip-hop mogul guilty of trafficking people around the country for sexual encounters, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, in violation of the federal Mann Act. He was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking that could have carried a life sentence. Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, will be sentenced on Friday(AFP)

Prosecutors have demanded over 11 years for the 55-year-old, who was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. On Friday, defense attorney Jason Driscoll referred to other Mann Act convictions to ask for a lenient sentence for Diddy.

What is the Mann Act?

The Mann Act, enacted in 1910, was previously known as the ‘White-Slave Act’. It criminalizes transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. It was recently used in R&B singer R Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein's confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell's cases.

How long could Diddy be sentenced under the Mann Act?

Federal prosecutors, defense attorneys, and the probation department are at odds over how long Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs should remain behind bars following his conviction. Each count carries up to 10 years, but the recommendations differ sharply.

Prosecutors have urged the court to impose a sentence of more than 11 years, stressing that Combs repeatedly abused women and employees over many years and has shown no remorse. They argue a lengthy term is necessary to reflect the severity of his conduct.

Combs’ lawyers are seeking a sentence of no more than 14 months, including time already served. They contend that testimony from charges on which Combs was acquitted should not factor into the decision. If the court agrees, Combs could be released almost immediately.

The probation office has offered a middle ground, recommending between 70 and 87 months. Earlier today, the judge signaled that he sees no reason to depart from those guidelines, though the final sentence will only be confirmed in court.