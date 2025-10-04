Diddy sentenced: Is Sean Combs up for parole next year? What does supervised release mean?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to 50 months, over four years in prison, on Friday. This comes months after the 55-year-old was acquitted of the most serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges against him, but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act. Diddy was sentenced to 50 months on Friday(REUTERS)

Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for Diddy but District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence and a $500,000 fine. Combs was also given five years of supervised release. The rapper can appeal within 14 days and will receive credit for time served, potentially eligible for parole as early as late 2029 under federal guidelines. However, there is no official statement on parole.

Federal inmates like Combs, convicted of non-violent offenses, become eligible for parole consideration after serving one-third of their sentence, per the US Sentencing Commission and Bureau of Prisons rules.

With 50 months total, this equates to about 16-17 months served, placing his earliest release window in 2029, assuming good behavior and no additional charges.

However, the five-year supervised release period, mandatory post-incarceration, will follow, restricting travel, requiring drug testing, and mandating employment or community service.

Supervised release, under 18 U.S.C. § 3583, acts as probation-like oversight to reintegrate offenders, differing from parole by lacking a board's discretionary release.

Speaking directly to victims who testified during Combs's trial, the judge said: "We heard you."

"These were serious offenses that irreparably harmed two women," Subramanian said. "The court is not assured that if released these crimes will not be committed again."

But Subramanian told Combs he was counting on him to "make the most of your second chance."

"You have a universe of people who love you," he said. "Let them lift you up now."

Before the sentencing, Combs said he was "truly sorry" for his actions and asked the judge for "another chance."

"I ask your honor for mercy," he said. “I beg your honor for mercy.”



(With AFP inputs)