What serious charges was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cleared of—and why is he still in jail?

Sean “Diddy” Combs will stay in jail for now, even after a federal jury cleared him of the most serious criminal charges against him. A Manhattan court on Wednesday found the music mogul not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy — charges that could have sent him to prison for life. Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of most serious charges, to remain jailed for now(Reuters)

Despite the acquittal, Sean Combs was convicted on two lesser counts related to prostitution, reported news agency Reuters. US District Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request for bail, stating there was enough evidence to show Combs had committed violent acts and remained a threat.

“It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger,” Judge Subramanian said during the hearing.

The verdict followed a high-profile seven-week trial. Prosecutors had accused Combs of orchestrating drug-fueled sex parties involving two former girlfriends — singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane.

Both women testified that Sean Combs physically abused them and coerced them into performing sex acts with male sex workers while he watched, filmed, and at times, masturbated.

They also claimed he used threats, including leaking intimate images and withholding financial support, to manipulate them.

“I’m gonna be home soon,” Combs said during the hearing, prompting cheers from family and supporters. “Thank you, I love you.”

‘Great victory for Sean Combs’

On jury's unanimous decision of clearing him of racketeering conspiracy and the two sex trafficking charges involving Ventura and Jane, Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the outcome a win.

“It’s a great victory for Sean Combs, it’s a great victory for the jury system,” he told reporters outside court.

Under federal law, Combs now faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the two prostitution-related counts. However, federal sentencing guidelines suggest a total sentence of no more than five and a quarter years. Combs’ legal team argued that two years should be the maximum.

Judge Subramanian has tentatively set October 3 as the sentencing date, though he may consider an earlier date if requested.

‘Extremely violent man’: Why is Diddy in jail

Prosecutors insisted Sean Combs should remain in custody until then, citing Jane’s testimony that he assaulted her in June 2024, while already under investigation.

“He’s an extremely violent man with an extraordinarily dangerous temper who has shown no remorse,” prosecutor Maurene Comey said in court.

While Combs admitted to domestic violence during the trial, his defense maintained that both women willingly took part in the sexual encounters to gain his approval.

Legal experts told Reuters that the jury likely did not see a clear link between the abuse and the sex trafficking claims. Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor, noted the jury may have seen the case as involving toxic relationships rather than trafficking.

Combs still faces multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse. In one such case, Ventura sued him in November 2023 for sex trafficking. They settled the case a day later for $20 million.

The singer has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement that she had “paved the way” for Combs’ conviction on the prostitution counts.