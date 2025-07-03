Diddy verdict: Will Sean Combs be released from prison? Here's when his sentencing takes place

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial came to a close on Wednesday with the Manhattan federal jury arriving at a verdict on the charges against the 55-year-old. The jury convicted the rapper on two prostitution related charges, while he was acquitted of the three federal sex trafficking charges. The arguments in the case closed on June 30, with the jury beginning their deliberations and returning a verdict on July 2. A date for his sentencing has not been set. Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (REUTERS)

The two prostitution charges Diddy has been convicted in involves cross-border transportation of his then girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and another victim identified as "Jane Doe," along with male escorts, for the purpose of prostitution. In her testimony, "Jane," who dated Diddy from 2021 to 2024, testified that the music mogul forced her into spending nights at hotels engaging in sexual acts with male escorts. Ventura also gave a similar testimony, saying that Diddy forced her into similar sexual acts with male escorts in what she referred to as "Freak Offs."

Will Diddy go to jail?

After the verdict was delivered, Diddy's defense asked for his release on a $1 million bond, co-signed by Combs, his sister and the mother of his oldest daughter, CNN reported. The plea for his release includes additional clauses, such as restriction of travel to only parts of Florida, California, New York and New Jersey. Also included are the surrender of his passport and drug testing by pre-trial services.

On the other hand, the prosecutors have argued that Diddy should not be released. Judge Arun Subramaniam asked both sides to submit a letter, arguing their cases. The time for the letter's submission was set at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, after which a decision on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release is expected.

Cassie Ventura Submits Letter

Diddy's victim and former girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawyer submitted a letter to Judge Subramanian arguing that Diddy poses danger to the victims who testified."

“Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community,” attorney Doug Wigdor wrote in the letter.