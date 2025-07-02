Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial verdict: Cassie Ventura's lawyer says she ‘left an indelible mark’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura's legal team released an official statement after a Manhattan court announced its verdict in the music mogul's sex trafficking trial, New York Post reported. File photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura(AFP)

In a mixed verdict on Wednesday, a jury of 12 found Sean 'Diddy' Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Meanwhile, he has been acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Cassie ‘left an indelible mark’, her lawyers say

Talking about the verdict, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, stated that the entire criminal process began when Cassie showed the “courage to file her civil complaint” in November 2023, per the outlet.

While Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking “beyond a reasonable doubt,” the lawyer said that Cassie Ventura “paved the way” for the jury in finding him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice... She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion,” Wigdor added.

The lawyer further stated that the matter has gone on to prove that the “change is long overdue,” while they plan to continue fighting on behalf of the survivors.

Cassie's involvement in the case

The singer remained a pivotal part of the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, whom she accused of alleged abuse during their on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2018.

Cassie's testimony, which continued for four days, highlighted in detail what she experienced during their 11-year relationship with Combs. She claimed being coerced into drug-fueled sexual encounters, which were referred to as 'freak offs,' involving male escorts. Combs allegedly filmed and orchestrated them.

During the trial, Cassie recalled a few instances of physical abuse, where she was kicked and stomped on. She also claimed that Combs would often threaten and blackmail her.

Multiple photographs of her injuries as well as videos of 'freak-offs' were shown to the jury by her lawyers. During her testimony in May 2025, Cassie remained in the spotlight as she talked about the medical issues she suffered, according to the outlet.

