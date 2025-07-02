Diddy-Mann Act violation: How much prison sentence will Sean Combs receive? Transportation charge explained

Sean Diddy Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Wednesday. Trafficking and racketeering charges could have put him behind bars for life. However, the 55-year-old is still expected to face jail time for two prostitution counts known as Mann Act Transportation. He could face up to 20 years. Sean Diddy Combs, center, motions a heart sign to his family in attendance as he is escorted (AP)

Here's what we know about the potential sentence

Will Diddy spend years in prison?

Diddy, a three-time Grammy winner, was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters. This is a violation of a 115-year-old federal law called the Mann Act, named for James Mann, an Illinois congressman.

The law originally prohibited the interstate transport of a woman or girl for “prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose." It was later updated to be gender-neutral and for any sexual activity "for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”

What is the maximum sentence for Mann Act?

The maximum potential sentence is 10 years in prison on each of the two counts. Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said the government is expected to seek “a substantial period of incarceration.”

What's next?

Sean Diddy Combs remained in custody after the verdict, but his attorneys want him released on bond to await sentencing. Prosecutors oppose it.

Celebs react to Diddy verdict

Several celebrities reacted to the Diddy trial verdict.

“Oh, this makes me physically ill,” said singer Aubrey O’Day, formerly of the music group Danity Kane.

“I guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion, wow,” wrote actor Rosie O’Donnell on Instagram. “This decision got me angry.”

“Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man!” rapper 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

Rapper Boosie BadAzz said in an Instagram video captioned “GREAT DAY N HIP HOP" that the courts had spoken.

“I'm tired of seeing us Black moguls get took down like that," he said. He added that he was "tired of seeing us Black people go against us Black moguls like that.”

(With inputs from AP)