Diddy release hearing: Here's how Sean Combs' team and family are prepping for possible bail

As embattled music mogul Sean 'Diddy Combs awaits a possible release on bail, his family has started preparation to welcome the rapper home. The jury in the case delivered a verdict Wednesday, after a grueling trial lasting nearly two months. The 55-year-old was convicted of the two prostitution charges while being acquitted of the more serious federal sex trafficking charges. The judge in the case, Arun Subramanian, is set to decide on Diddy's release at hearing later today. Diddy arrives at the annual Independence Day 'White Party' at the PlayStation 2 Estate in Bridgehampton, New York, July 4, 2004.(AP)

Amid that, TMZ reported that preparation has started at Diddy's mansion in Florida as his family anticipates a possible release. The report claimed citing sources that over the last few hours since the verdict, preparation are at full swing at Diddy's Miami estate to welcome the rapper home. His team has already increased security at the Star Island estate located at the heart of the Sunshine State.

As per the TMZ report, Diddy's team plans to fly him to his Florida estate upon his release. To do that, they have also arranged a private jet in standby as the 55-year-old's bail hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court kicks off later today.

Diddy's Lawyers Submit Bail Plea

The preparations started after Diddy's legal team submitted a letter to the judge at the Manhattan Federal Court setting possible conditions for his release on a $1 million bail bond. The conditions outlined in the letter restricts Diddy's travel within the United States to only certain parts of Florida, California, New York and New Jersey. If the release conditions are accepted and the judge signs the bail bond, Florida will likely be one of the destinations where the rapper will spend time awaiting his sentencing.

Meanwhile, Diddy's prosecutors have argued against his release. His victim and former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura's lawyer, sent a letter to the judge arguing that releasing him would prove dangerous to the victims who testified against him.