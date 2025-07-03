Diddy's release bond set at $1 million? Sean Combs likely to face travel restrictions, passport surrender

Sean Diddy Combs' defense team has submitted a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, requesting that the rap mogul's release bond be set at $1 million while he awaits sentencing on Mann Act charges. The letter, signed by his mother, sister, and other family members, further proposes that the 55-year-old will surrender his passport and face travel restrictions. Sean ' Diddy' Combs, second from left, watches from the defense table as Judge Arun Subramanian speaks to the jury(AP)

On Wednesday, Inner City Press posted a letter Diddy's lawyers submitted. Judge Subramanian did not confirm the details immediately.

What was in Diddy's bond release letter?

The letter states that Diddy ‘moves for release on appropriate conditions pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3143(a)(1) pending his sentencing proceeding’.

"Given the jury's clear verdict acquitting Mr. Combs of the RICO conspiracy and sex trafficking counts, continued detention of Mr. Combs is inappropriate. As these proceedings have demonstrated, and as we told the Court from the outset of this case, Mr. Combs came to New York to surrender in order to defend against the government's charges because he was “committed to showing his innocence.”

What is proposed in the letter?

A $1 million bond is proposed as the bail letter. Combs will likely face travel restrictions in parts of California, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Florida. He owns homes in Florida and California.

As proposed, Combs has agreed to surrender his passport and drug testing by pretrial services.

“All other standard conditions of pretrial supervision.”

“Mr. Combs has already been incarcerated for 10 months. His sentencing exposure — which we fully respect and do not seek to minimize in any way — is in fact low, and so is any corresponding risk of flight,” the letter reads.

When will Diddy's bail hearing take place?

Sean Diddy Combs’ bail hearing is scheduled for 5 PM ET, according to the district executive’s office. The 55-year-old was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, the jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.