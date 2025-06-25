Diddy thanks Judge Arun Subramanian as his defense team smacked down over surprising Iran defense

The judge overseeing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' trial smacked down his defense team for allegedly trying to take advantage of the growing crisis with Iran in their impending closing argument. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' main lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, “Nothing to worry about, judge,” in response to the potential defense's attempt to tie rapper's trial to Iran or any other contemporary political issues.(REUTERS)

In an attempt to tie the rising tensions between the US and Iran to the disgraced rapper's case, his legal team allegedly intended to bring up the topic in court as his blockbuster sex trafficking trial draws to a close, as per TMZ on Monday.

According to sources who spoke to the publication, Diddy's defense team “may invoke the recent conflict” in their final argument, notably targeting the Homeland Security Investigators who conducted a raid on his house in the Holmby Hills district of Los Angeles in March.

The insider told TMZ that they intended to claim that the agents “instigated” their customer's usage of baby oil and lubricant in the bedroom even though they ought to have been more focused on the war with Iran.

Prosecutor objects to defense's strange plan as Diddy's lawyers react

Prosecutor Maurene Comey responded to reports of the defense's strange plan by telling U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that “I would object” if they brought up politics, Daily Mail reported.

Combs' main lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, “Nothing to worry about, judge,” in response to the potential defense's attempt to tie rapper's trial to Iran or any other contemporary political issues.

The rapper's defense only lasted 23 minutes on Tuesday after he formally said he would not be appearing at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Federal Courthouse in New York City.

Iran fired at least ten missiles against US military installations in Qatar on Monday, the 28th day of Combs' trial, following Donald Trump's airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Diddy thanks Judge Subramanian

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

While announcing that he would not be testifying, the rapper took time to converse with the judge.

Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs, “Mr. Combs, how are you feeling today?”

Combs stated, “I'm doing great,” in an open and assured voice. “I wanted to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”

Combs said he had discussed testifying “thoroughly” with his attorneys and rejected using narcotics in the previous 48 hours.