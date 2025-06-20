Who is Brendan Paul? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' alleged ‘drug mule’ testifies under immunity

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' high-profile federal trial nears a turning point, former Syracuse basketball player Brendan Paul, described as the rapper’s alleged “drug mule,” took the stand Friday under an immunity agreement. He offered crucial testimony for the prosecution, according to a Fox News report. Paul, who was previously charged with felony cocaine possession (later dropped), was named in a 2024 civil suit by music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones. Brendan Paul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug mule, arrives at court for Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial at U.S. court in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., June 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

Jones had accused Diddy of running a network involving sex trafficking, drugs, and weapons. Paul was alleged to have procured and distributed drugs and firearms on behalf of the rapper.

Brendan Paul is now a key government witness

In court, Paul’s testimony was expected to help prosecutors establish the predicate felonies required for racketeering charges under RICO laws. The Fox News report quoted criminal Nicole Blank Backer saying Paul is a witness to tie together the drugs allegedly used at Diddy’s parties to control and coerce women.

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As per the report, prosecutors alleged that Diddy ran an exploitative ‘enterprise’ where drugs and escorts were used to manipulate and abuse women during so-called “freak off” parties.

Trial reveals explosive allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

One of the most harrowing testimonies came from the musician’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who detailed regular use of ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, mushrooms, and GHB (the ‘date rape’ drug) during the “freak-off” sessions. Cassie testified that these substances helped her disassociate from the traumatic sexual experiences she endured.

Another ex, identified only as ‘Jane’, said she was coerced into having sex with male escorts while Diddy watched. She claimed she felt trapped by financial dependence, as he paid her rent through what she dubbed as a ‘love contract’. As per Fox News, Jane described physical violence, including being kicked, punched, and put in a chokehold. She also testified about being forced to take drugs before sex.

Also read: Diddy's ex-girlfriend breaks down in court, calls him ‘a blessing in my life’

Fifth witness given immunity in Diddy case

A Fox News report stated that Diddy’s lawyer, Teny Geragos, tried to discredit the witnesses by pointing out their ongoing financial ties to the rapper. However, prosecutors claimed that each testimony showed a bigger picture of a system of abuse.

The report added that Paul is the fifth witness given immunity, and his testimony came as prosecutors got ready to end their case by the end of the week.

Diddy’s legal team has changed its approach and now plans to present its defense in two to five days, a significant cut from the previously expected two weeks, the report stated.

Legal experts told the publication that while each account might not seem damaging on its own, the combined effect could back up the government’s RICO charges. Becker, reportedly, said that each witness added a layer to the case, as together they form a web beneath Diddy which shapes the image of an organized criminal enterprise.

