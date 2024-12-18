Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

As Diddy awaits trial, charges against his alleged drug mule dropped. Here's why

ANI |
Dec 18, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Brendan Paul, who was earlier accused of being Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug courier, has had all charges against him dropped.

Basketball player Brendan Paul, who was earlier accused of being Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug courier, has had all charges against him dropped. Paul's lawyer, Brain Bieber, while speaking to PEOPLE on December 17, confirmed that the case was "formally dismissed in its entirety." (Also Read: Jay-Z's attorney says rapper ‘has nothing to do’ with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid rape lawsuit)

Charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug mule dropped.(AFP)
Charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug mule dropped.(AFP)

"Brendan accepted the prosecutor's offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety," Bieber said at the time in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

As per the publication, Paul was arrested in March for possessing cocaine and marijuana. In May, he agreed to join a pretrial diversion program, which, upon completion, would lead to the dismissal of his case. Bieber stated that Paul has now finished this program, resulting in the charges being dropped.

The development is part of a larger situation involving Diddy, who is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

However, Diddy has denied all accusations made against him. Diddy in a statement that he shared in December last year, said, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," Diddy added according to PEOPLE.

His criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On