As Diddy awaits trial, charges against his alleged drug mule dropped. Here's why

Basketball player Brendan Paul, who was earlier accused of being Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug courier, has had all charges against him dropped. Paul's lawyer, Brain Bieber, while speaking to PEOPLE on December 17, confirmed that the case was "formally dismissed in its entirety." (Also Read: Jay-Z's attorney says rapper ‘has nothing to do’ with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid rape lawsuit) Charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug mule dropped.(AFP)

"Brendan accepted the prosecutor's offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety," Bieber said at the time in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

As per the publication, Paul was arrested in March for possessing cocaine and marijuana. In May, he agreed to join a pretrial diversion program, which, upon completion, would lead to the dismissal of his case. Bieber stated that Paul has now finished this program, resulting in the charges being dropped.

The development is part of a larger situation involving Diddy, who is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

However, Diddy has denied all accusations made against him. Diddy in a statement that he shared in December last year, said, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," Diddy added according to PEOPLE.

His criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.