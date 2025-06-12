Diddy's ex-girlfriend breaks down in court, calls him ‘a blessing in my life’

A former girlfriend of disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, identified by the pseudonym 'Jane', became emotional on Thursday as she appeared before a jury for the fifth day of her testimony. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend got emotional during her testimony.(AP)

She is among the four alleged victims who remain at the center of the prosecution's sex trafficking case against Combs.

'Jane' gets emotional in court

During her testimony, 'Jane' grew emotional and was seen wiping her face with a tissue while discussing how Combs was a "blessing" to her.

“You are truly a blessing in my life, I have never had a man take care of me like you do,” Jane allegedly wrote to Combs after one of their hotel nights, according to NBC News.

She even wrote that he was the "reason for my child’s joy" and that it meant the “world to us.” Besides this, the woman stated that she would always remain by Combs' side.

“You are my lover, my partner, my boyfriend,” she wrote in one of the texts.

These messages were exchanged in April 2023, around the time she moved into a house in Los Angeles, for which Combs continues to pay the rent, CNN reported.

Last week, she testified that after their trip to Turks and Caicos in March 2023, they agreed to a two-year "love contract," under which Combs was required to pay her $10,000 on a monthly basis. She used this money to cover the rent for the Los Angeles property.

In court, 'Jane' stated that she did not like Combs spending time with rapper Yung Miami during the Turks and Caicos trip, adding that it was a "painful" experience for her.

She also acknowledged receiving at least $13,000 from Combs for her birthday in February 2023, although she had originally asked him to send $15,000. In addition, she received a Van Cleef necklace and bracelet set from him.

When asked if the birthday celebration led to a "hotel night," the woman replied, "Unfortunately, yes."

'Freak offs'

During Jane's testimony, defense lawyers presented exhibits suggesting that she initiated some "freak offs" with Combs at a hotel.

She even recalled her encounters with Combs and a sex worker named Paul in August 2022.

In a message to Combs, she stated that she was "having so much fun," adding that she would "never take this for granted."

Combs' lawyers argued that these sexual encounters, referred to as "freak offs," were consensual acts and not part of any criminal enterprise led by Combs.

Notably, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a total of five criminal counts. These include one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has denied all the allegations against him.

FAQs

1. When was Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested?

He was taken into custody in September last year.

2. What's the case against him?

He is accused of running a sex trafficking operation and faces multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking as well as transportation to engage in prostitution.

3. What happens if Sean 'Diddy' Combs is convicted?

He could be sentenced to life in prison.

