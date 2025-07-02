Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial verdict: Music mogul's family reacts as he's acquitted on most serious charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial ended in a mixed verdict. On Wednesday, the music mogul was found guilty of two charges related to the transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution, but was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The 55-year-old's family and fans are now celebrating the verdict, New York Post reported. Janice Combs and Chance Combs walk outside the U.S. federal court, after the jury reached verdicts in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

In the bombshell case, prosecutors had accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of using his business empire to force two of his partners to take part in drug-fueled, days-long parties, sometimes known as “Freak Offs,” with male sex workers while the musician watched, per Reuters.

How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs family reacted to his verdict

The music producer's mother, Janice Combs, 85, was spotted outside the courthouse, giving a big thumbs up to the crowd. She and Diddy’s children, including Justin, walked out of the courthouse. The 31-year-old is also facing allegations of raping a woman alongside his father in a civil suit, the Mirror reported.

Meanwhile, Diddy pumped his fist in the air after the verdict, per New York Post. He was seen mouthing “thank you” to the jurors and was seen kneeling in front of his chair and bowing before he was taken away by the marshals.

Sean Diddy Combs' verdict details

The rapper is expected to face a maximum of 20 years in prison on the two charges. However, former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told the outlet that the Bad Boy Records founder could get a much lighter sentencing, amounting to months instead of years.

Combs has been in jail since his arrest on September 16. This means he could potentially have already served most of his sentence. The sentencing is expected to take place in a few months. Epner also believed that Judge Arun Subramanian could agree to Combs' request to be released on bail before the sentencing.

FAQs:

1. What was the verdict of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial?

The rapper was convicted of two counts of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution.

2. How did Diddy’s mother react to the verdict?

She gave a thumbs-up to the crowd outside the courthouse.

3. What was Diddy accused of?

He was accused of racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking.