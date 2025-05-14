Who is Arun Subramanian? All about Indian-origin judge in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Witnesses in the sex trafficking case of American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs began testifying this week at a district court in New York, in the courtroom of US district judge Arun Subramanian. Judge Arun Subramanian, presiding over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case. (Pic- Getty Images, X)

The star witness in the case is Combs' ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie, who accused “Diddy” of physical assault and control over every aspect of her life. She also accused the rapper of giving her drugs and forcing multiple sexual partners on her, whom she termed as “freak offs.”

Charges against Combs include running an empire of exploitation using his fame and money. He also coerced women into abusive sex parties and silenced them with blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and beatings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said Combs was assisted by an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped the rapper commit crimes and cover them up.

Who is Arun Subramanian?

The trial is being conducted at the courtroom of US district judge Arun Subramanian, who was appointed a federal judge by former President Joe Biden in 2022.

Subramanian is the first South Asian to serve on this bench. The then Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Arun Subramanian by highlighting his immigrant background and dedication to advocating for people, especially in a district with a significant South Asian-American community.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents, Arun Subramanian earned his BA in Computer Science and English from Case Western Reserve University before obtaining his Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School, where he was recognised as a James Kent and Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and served as Executive Articles Editor for the Columbia Law Review.

Successfully recovered over $1bn

Subramanian began his legal career as a judicial clerk for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He subsequently worked with Judge Gerard E. Lynch in the Southern District of New York and also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

From 2007 to 2023, he was a partner at the prominent law firm Susman Godfrey LLP in New York City, specialising in commercial and insolvency law. According to the firm's official website, the attorney of Indian origin has successfully recovered over a billion dollars on behalf of public and private entities that were victims of fraud and other unlawful conduct.

His legal career has been devoted to advocating for public entities in False Claims Act cases, victims of child pornography trafficking, consumers, and individuals harmed by unfair practices.