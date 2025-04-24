SNAP payments arriving this week for Texas residents: Find out when and how much you will receive

Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps individuals and families with low income buy healthy food U.S. Beneficiaries with the Lone Star Card receive their payments on the card, which then works as a debit card to buy basic and essential food items like fruits, vegetables, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The card with the monetary funds in it cannot be used to purchase alcohol, tobacco, or hot food in restaurants as it goes against SNAP’s policies. SNAP payments are arriving this week for Texas residents.(UnSplash)

Unemployed individuals, low-income households, or people living with special needs may qualify for this card and the monthly payments sent to it. An individual can receive monetary assistance through SNAP if they earn less than $2,005 monthly.

When is the next payment for Texas residents?

The payment dates for SNAP’s benefits are set according to the beneficiary's Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number, which is found on their official SNAP documents. In Texas, payments will be delivered to the respective range of EDG numbers this week:

- SNAP EDG Number 72-74: April 21

- SNAP EDG Number 75-78: April 22

- SNAP EDG Number 79-81: April 23

- SNAP EDG number 82-85: April 24

- SNAP EDG Number 86-88: April 25

- SNAP EDG Number 89-92: April 26

- SNAP EDG Number 93-95: April 27

When was SNAP established?

SNAP was created in 1964 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. Since then, it has evolved from paper coupons to modern Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and helped families during the Great Recession in 2008, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and now the rising food inflation in 2025.

Where can you use SNAP’s EBT card?

Your EBT card is reloaded with monetary funds automatically on the assigned dates every month, with which, you can use it at:

- Major grocery stores

- Farmer’s markets

- Online retailers like Amazon and Walmart

How much will you receive in April?

SNAP’s benefits are solely based on household size and monthly income. Here are the maximum monthly allotments for the number of family members in a single household:

- 1 member: $291

- 2 members: $535

- 3 members: $766

- 4 members: $973

- 5 members: $1,155

- 6 members: $1,386

*Is your SNAP benefit delayed?*

If you didn’t get your monthly SNAP benefits, here’s what could be going wrong:

- Recertification pending (required every 6–12 months)

- Address or household income change

- State processing delays

- EBT system outages

Here’s what you can do if your SNAP benefit is delayed:

- Call your state’s EBT customer service

- Log in to your local SNAP portal

- Speak with your caseworker directly