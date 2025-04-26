Buying your first home? Netizens say it’s like an arranged marriage—Heavy on emotions and financial pressure

For many young homebuyers in their 20s and 30s, stepping into the property market feels less like a dream come true and more like navigating a complex emotional and financial decision. Drawing parallels to arranged marriages, Reddit users say that while research and due diligence are important, most people still end up making decisions based on emotion rather than planning. For many young homebuyers in their 20s and 30s, stepping into the property market feels less like a dream come true and more like navigating a complex emotional and financial decision. (Representational Photo)(Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT)

“Buying a house is like an arranged marriage,” one user explained. “You do the checks and vetting, but most of us go into it like it’s a love marriage.”

With soaring property prices, growing loan burdens, and an uncertain financial future, many first-time buyers are feeling overwhelmed. Some seasoned homeowners advise starting small—ideally with a property that costs only half of what you can technically afford. Others emphasise prioritising quality of life over the daily commute, and choosing a home to live in, not just to invest in.

“A lot of us don’t have the confidence to commit immediately to a property,” one first-time buyer posted in a Reddit discussion. “If there were an easy way to reverse the decision within a few days and get our token money back, it would reduce pressure. How to make young buyers less stressed when buying their first home?"

'Buy first property half of what you can afford'

A 37-year-old Redditor who has purchased two properties while managing a single-income household suggested that first-time buyers should start with a property that is only half of what they can afford. This approach allows room for error, provides valuable learning, and keeps buyers financially stable in case of unexpected issues, he wrote.

"Don't chase everything, you need to compromise on a few aspects, it doesn't matter what ur budget is, so be clear about what your priority is, such as rent, appreciation, safe bet, location, amenity, etc."

He also recommended checking rental rates of similar nearby properties to assess fair value and being patient while negotiating with builders. "One ninja technique, if you want to increase your loan to 90-95%, ask the bank for vetting, interior cost addition in the loan amount."

'Buying a house is like an arranged marriage'

Drawing a parallel to arranged marriages, some of the Redditors say that while checks and due diligence are important, many still make emotional decisions --- without a clear plan or proper vetting.

“Always choose quality of life after work rather than the distance from your workplace. Buy a house to live in and not to invest, as any investment is fraught with risk. Buying a house is like an arranged marriage where due diligence and checks are done but most of us go into it like, love marriage.”

'Invest only when 100% confident'

Redditors say that, unlike buying smartphones or cars, purchasing a home is a far more complex and emotionally loaded decision, especially for first-time buyers. "The only answer is don't rush. Take your time. Study. Research. Take help if needed," the Redditor wrote.

Whether it’s speaking to a trusted agent, reaching out to a lawyer, or getting input from someone who has been through the process, netizens ask first-time homebuyers not to go through it alone. Most importantly, they advise investing only when one is fully confident, not just financially, but also emotionally and practically.