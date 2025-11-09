Barstool founder Dave Portnoy considers relocating NYC office after Mamdani becomes mayor

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he may move his company’s New York office out of Manhattan after Democrat Zohran Mamdani was elected as the next mayor of New York City. Portnoy shared his reaction during a livestream on Wednesday, even before the election results were formally announced. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.(REUTERS)

During the livestream, Portnoy was asked by a viewer whether he would consider closing Barstool’s office in New York. Portnoy responded that he had “given that a lot of thought.”

He shared he was considering relocating the office to nearby cities like Hoboken or Jersey City, across the river in New Jersey.

Concern for employees, but strong dislike for Mamdani

Portnoy explained that moving the office would cause inconvenience for staff members who currently work in Manhattan. “It’s a Catch-22,” he said. “I don’t want to have an office in Manhattan, but moving us would mess up a lot of people’s lives just because I don’t like the guy.”

He went on to criticize Mamdani strongly, accusing him of being a “thirty-something-year-old Communist” who “has never had a job” and “hates America.” Portnoy said the idea of Mamdani leading New York City bothered him deeply.

Exploring relocation options

Portnoy said he had already asked the company’s finance team to begin looking for possible new office locations outside the city. He suggested that moving the company could be seen as a “principled stand” against Mamdani’s political positions. However, he admitted he does not know how much the city would actually change once Mamdani takes office.

Reaction on social media

After Mamdani was officially declared the winner, Portnoy posted his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Thank god I don’t live there anymore,” alongside a video of political commentary criticizing the election result.

Mamdani, currently a state assembly member representing Queens, campaigned on progressive ideas focused on affordable housing, transit improvements, and expanded social services. Supporters view his win as a shift toward a more equitable city. But some people are worried that his plans might make businesses and investors leave the city.

For now, Barstool Sports has not announced a final decision, leaving the future of its Manhattan office uncertain.

