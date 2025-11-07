Zohran Mamdani makes first high-profile political stop: Why Puerto Rico matters?

Just days after his historic victory in New York City's mayoral race, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made his first high-profile political stop, a significant step onto the broader political stage. Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race in a record voter turnout of over two million.(Bloomberg)

On Thursday, Zohran Mamdani travelled to Puerto Rico to attend the annual Somos conference, a gathering of New York political insiders, lobbyists, and policymakers in San Juan.

The trip, which comes days after he defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York City's mayoral race, will conclude on Saturday.

Why Mamdani's visit to Puerto Rico matters?

The conference, held at a Hilton hotel, is known as part strategy summit, part social retreat.

Fresh off his election win, Mamdani is expected to be a main attraction of the Somos conference, where he'll have a chance to meet political insiders eager to hear his thoughts as he begins to staff his incoming administration.

While it features workshops on topics like workforce development and human services, the event also provides an opportunity for politicians and influential figures to connect in a more informal setting.

This year, there are ballroom events billed as "Workforce Development Through Rising Communities" and "Celebrating Human Services Together," as well as a series of legislative workshops.

However, the whole affair is typically viewed as an opportunity to unwind, socialise, and party.

Mamdani, 34, who a team of staffers will accompany, has already announced his transition team, bringing in experienced officials to help guide his move into City Hall.

At Somos, he is scheduled to attend a cocktail reception organised by New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of his major supporters during the campaign.

Mamdani's record victory

Mamdani, a Democrat, won the New York City mayoral race in a record voter turnout of over two million. The win gave Democrats a significant boost ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

During his victory address, Mamdani had directly mentioned Trump, saying, "To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us." He further added, "I have four words for him: Turn the volume up."

Trump's reaction

Following the election, Trump said the United States had lost its "sovereignty" after Mamdani's win. Speaking at a business event in Miami, he claimed that New York City was heading toward communism and vowed to "take care of it," without elaborating further.

Addressing supporters in Miami a day later, Trump remarked that Miami "will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York."

(with AP inputs)