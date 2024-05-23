CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar tour across Bengaluru to inspect flood-prone areas

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar inspected flood-prone areas in Bengaluru ahead of the state monsoon season. They also directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to be alert and ensure preventive measures as the city is prone to flash floods and waterlogging. CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar tour Bengaluru to inspect flood-prone areas

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “More rains are expected in June and the BBMP officials are asked to be prepared. Directions to fill up 5,500 potholes across the city are issued, and strict action will be taken against stormwater drain encroachments.” He also stressed that permission has been taken from the Election Commission to tour across the city as the election code of conduct is in place.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar said that the engineers will be held accountable if water enters any house during heavy rain as all storm water drains have been cleared. “ ₹1,800 crore has been allotted to construction of storm water drains and clearing encroachments in the city. No compensation will be given to those who constructed their establishments on stormwater drains and affected due to heavy rains,” he added.

However, the opposition called the tour of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief DK Shivakumar a ‘gimmick’; the opposition leader of Karnataka said, “Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are touring the entire city for some photos in the media. What is the point in doing all these things after going through the rain? They did not care about the city before the rains.”

In September 2022, Bengaluru experienced flash floods that affected the east Bengaluru area. The event made global headlines after some of the prime gated communities were submerged in water.