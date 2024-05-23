Three hotels in Bengaluru receive bomb threat emails, bomb squad dispatched

Bengaluru police said a bomb threat email was sent to three well-known hotels in the city, including The Oterra, said DCP South East Bengaluru, ANI reported. Representtive Image: Police dispatched to The Oterra Hotel after bomb threat.(The Oterra Hotel)

As per the official, the bomb disposal and detection teams have been deployed at the spot.

This comes a day after, North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs received a bomb threat mail, which later turned out to be hoax.

In April, several schools recevied hoax bomb threat mails

Earlier in April, bomb threat emails were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru, sparking panic. All these threats were determined to be hoaxes.

The Delhi High Court sought a detailed report regarding these incidents. In response, the Delhi Police submitted a report on May 17, indicating the deployment of five bomb disposal squads and 18 bomb detection teams across the city.

With a total of 1,764 schools falling under the Central Range, 1,032 in the Eastern Range, 1,762 in the Western Range, and 76 in the New Delhi Range, petitioners have raised concerns about the lack of a comprehensive action plan to address such threats and ensure the safety of students.

Govt sets up inter-ministerial committee to look after ‘spurt’ in cyber crimes

To address the recent increase in transnational organized cybercrimes originating from South East Asian nations like Cambodia, the government has formed an inter-ministerial committee comprising law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Regarding the recent surge in bomb threat emails directed at schools, hospitals, and airports across India, Rajesh Kumar, the CEO of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), revealed that these messages were sent utilising VPNs (virtual private networks). He further said that investigative agencies were collaborating with multiple countries to identify the individuals responsible for these threats.