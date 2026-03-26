DDA offers 1,944 affordable Narela flats on a first-come, first-served basis: Price, booking process, key details

Homebuyers in Delhi with a budget of around ₹20 lakh can apply for the Delhi Development Authority’s latest housing scheme, which offers 1,944 ready-to-move LIG flats at a 25% discount. These units, located in Narela, are offered under the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 on a First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) basis. Booking will open at 12 noon on March 27, 2026, according to a DDA circular. Delhi Development Authority is offering an additional 1,944 LIG flats in Narela, under the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 (Photo for representational purposes only) (DDA)

“...Delhi Development Authority hereby offers an additional 1944 LIG flats in Sector G-7/G-8, Narela, under the DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026. These flats are being made available at the same terms and conditions as notified earlier, including the benefit of a flat 25% discount, thereby further promoting affordability and accessibility for the lower income groups,” said a DDA circular dated March 18.

Where are apartments being offered? On offer in Narela, Pocket 6, Sector G7/G8, are around 381 flats of size 49.9 sq m for ₹18.43 lakh. The price excludes maintenance charges after 25% discount.

As many as 389 flats for ₹18.43 lakh are available in Pocket 7, Sector G7/G8 and 1174 flats for ₹18.35 lakh in Pocket 11, G7/G8. All flats are of the same size.

Additional charges to factor in Buyers will need to pay additional charges at the time of allotment, including a maintenance corpus of ₹1 lakh, monthly maintenance for 12 months at ₹1.75 per sq ft, and conversion fees. and water connection charges. These will be specified in the Demand-cum-Allotment Letter.

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Allotment of these additional flats will also be made on a First-Come-First-Served (FCFS) basis through DDA’s Awaas Portal (https://eservices.dda.org.in), subject to availability, the circular said.

(https://eservices.dda.org.in)

How to register To enable them to participate in the booking process, interested buyers can register for the ongoing DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026.

It is further clarified that if someone is already registered in any FCFS scheme of the DDA housing department, he/she will also be eligible to book flat(s) under the scheme.

Allotment will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

All other terms and conditions, eligibility criteria, booking amount, and procedures prescribed in the earlier circular dated 23.01.2026 shall remain unchanged and shall apply to the additional flats being offered.

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The scheme was initially launched in January 2026, when DDA offered 1,712 flats across HIG, MIG, LIG, and EWS categories in Narela and Siraspur. Registrations began on January 24, with bookings opening on January 28.

The current phase expands affordable housing supply, especially targeting lower-income buyers in Delhi.