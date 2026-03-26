DDA offers 1,944 affordable Narela flats on a first-come, first-served basis: Price, booking process, key details
DDA's affordable housing units are being offered under the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 on a First-Come, First-Served basis. Booking will open on March 27, 2026
Homebuyers in Delhi with a budget of around ₹20 lakh can apply for the Delhi Development Authority’s latest housing scheme, which offers 1,944 ready-to-move LIG flats at a 25% discount. These units, located in Narela, are offered under the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 on a First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) basis. Booking will open at 12 noon on March 27, 2026, according to a DDA circular.
“...Delhi Development Authority hereby offers an additional 1944 LIG flats in Sector G-7/G-8, Narela, under the DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026. These flats are being made available at the same terms and conditions as notified earlier, including the benefit of a flat 25% discount, thereby further promoting affordability and accessibility for the lower income groups,” said a DDA circular dated March 18.
Where are apartments being offered?
On offer in Narela, Pocket 6, Sector G7/G8, are around 381 flats of size 49.9 sq m for ₹18.43 lakh. The price excludes maintenance charges after 25% discount.
As many as 389 flats for ₹18.43 lakh are available in Pocket 7, Sector G7/G8 and 1174 flats for ₹18.35 lakh in Pocket 11, G7/G8. All flats are of the same size.
Additional charges to factor in
Buyers will need to pay additional charges at the time of allotment, including a maintenance corpus of ₹1 lakh, monthly maintenance for 12 months at ₹1.75 per sq ft, and conversion fees. and water connection charges. These will be specified in the Demand-cum-Allotment Letter.
Also Read: DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2026 extended until Feb 20, 2026: Details on number of flats, prices, location, registration
Allotment of these additional flats will also be made on a First-Come-First-Served (FCFS) basis through DDA’s Awaas Portal (https://eservices.dda.org.in), subject to availability, the circular said.
(https://eservices.dda.org.in)
How to register
To enable them to participate in the booking process, interested buyers can register for the ongoing DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026.
It is further clarified that if someone is already registered in any FCFS scheme of the DDA housing department, he/she will also be eligible to book flat(s) under the scheme.
Allotment will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.
All other terms and conditions, eligibility criteria, booking amount, and procedures prescribed in the earlier circular dated 23.01.2026 shall remain unchanged and shall apply to the additional flats being offered.
Also Read: DDA scraps separate parking charges from flat cost in housing schemes
The scheme was initially launched in January 2026, when DDA offered 1,712 flats across HIG, MIG, LIG, and EWS categories in Narela and Siraspur. Registrations began on January 24, with bookings opening on January 28.
The current phase expands affordable housing supply, especially targeting lower-income buyers in Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More