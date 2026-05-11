Why have applications fallen for MHADA Lottery 2026’s 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Lottery 2026 for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai received 65,082 applications, marking a decline from the previous two lotteries, which each attracted over 1 lakh applications. MHADA lottery 2026 for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai received 65,082 applications, marking a decline from the previous two lotteries in the year 2023 and 2024. (Picture for representational purposes only) (MHADA Photo )

Of the total applications received this year, 43,637 were submitted with the mandatory earnest money deposit (EMD), according to MHADA data.

MHADA conducted similar lotteries in 2023 and 2024, both of which saw more than 1 lakh applications each. No lottery draw was conducted in 2025.

Why are applications for the MHADA lottery 2026 down? According to officials of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, the last date for submitting applications is May 14, while the deadline for payment of the earnest money deposit (EMD) is May 15.

"Going by the past trends, there is a spike in the number of applications in the last few days. Hence, we should wait until the last date," a MHADA official said.

Applicants said many homebuyers stayed away from this year’s lottery because over 60% of the apartments on offer are under construction, and pricing remains relatively high.

“Most of the apartments are under construction, and the pricing is relatively high compared to similar homes available in the open market,” said Vallabh Shinde (name changed), a 35-year-old homebuyer in Mumbai.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: Prices cut by 7.5% on 1,221 of 2,640 affordable homes on sale in Mumbai

“The private housing market is already witnessing slower sales momentum, and that sentiment is reflected in the MHADA lottery response as well. For me, the biggest drawback this year is the under-construction factor. If I have to buy an under-construction apartment, I would rather choose a private developer offering better discounts than participate in the MHADA lottery,” Shinde said.

Of the total inventory on offer, 1,762 apartments, or nearly 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s website. These under-construction apartments are located in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon and Borivali.

According to the data, of the 1,762 under-construction apartments, 128 units are in Borivali East, 85 in Goregaon West, while the remaining inventory is located in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Further, on April 30, MHADA announced a 7.5% price cut for 1,221 apartments under the MHADA Lottery 2026, effectively reducing prices for nearly 46% of the 2,640 homes on offer in Mumbai. The price revision applies to units located in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli East.

Also Read: Top 6 locations in Mumbai’s real estate market that are witnessing redevelopment activity

All about the MHADA lottery In March 2026, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority announced a lottery for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.

Of the total inventory on offer, 1,762 apartments, or nearly 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA’s website.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai and Dadar, among others.

As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, online applications can be submitted till 11:59 pm on May 14, 2026, while the earnest money deposit (EMD) can be paid online up to 11:59 pm on May 15, 2026.

Applicants can also make EMD payments through RTGS/NEFT during banking hours on May 15, 2026.

The provisional list of received applications will be published on May 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM on MHADA’s official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in, MHADA said.

MHADA said applicants can submit online claims and objections until May 25, 2026, 3:00 PM. The final list of accepted applications will be published on May 29, 2026 at 3:00 PM. The computerised lottery draw for allotment of flats will be conducted on June 5, 2026.

Costliest apartment in MHADA Lottery 2026 The costliest apartment offered under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Lottery 2026 is located in Tardeo, South Mumbai, under the High Income Group (HIG) category, and is priced at ₹6.82 crore.

At the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable apartment on offer is an Economic Weaker Section (EWS) unit in Mankhurd, priced at over ₹29 lakh.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: 47 flats in Mumbai reserved for sale to sitting and former MPs and MLAs out of the total 2,640 units

According to the MHADA list, there are four apartments priced above ₹6 crore; two of these are located in Crescent Tower, Tardeo. One apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at ₹6.77 crore, while the second, spanning 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it the lottery's most expensive apartment.