' ₹36,000 just to exist in the flat’: Bengaluru woman shares what it costs to live alone in a 1BHK in HSR

Rising rents and the soaring cost of living in Bengaluru have become a frequent topic of discussion among residents, especially young professionals navigating life in the city. From hefty security deposits to increasing rental prices, many have taken to social media to share their experiences of managing expenses in India’s tech capital. The woman revealed that her monthly rent stands at ₹36,000. (Pexels/Representational image)

Adding to the discussion is Bengaluru resident Shruti, who recently caught the internet’s attention after revealing the monthly cost of living alone in a one-bedroom apartment in HSR Layout.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shruti addressed the questions she says she receives most often about her lifestyle. “I am Shruti and ever since my one-room story blew up, I get DMs 24/7 with the same two questions: what is my rent and where do I stay?” she said in the clip.

She then revealed, “I stay in HSR and my rent is ₹36,000. Yes, that’s the amount just to exist in the flat.”

In the caption, Shruti shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses as a single woman living alone in a 1BHK apartment in HSR Layout. She revealed that her monthly rent stands at ₹36,000, while rented appliances cost around ₹5,000.

She shared that she spends approximately ₹4,000 on electricity and househelp services, and her grocery and food delivery expenses range between ₹7,000 and ₹8,000 a month. “I cook most of my meals and try to eat clean,” she wrote.