Greenland PM expresses anger after learning shocking details ahead of Usha Vance's visit; ‘We are now at a level…’

On Sunday, the Trump administration propagated Vance's three-day trip to Greenland, announcing that she will be accompanied by her son from Thursday to Saturday to tour historical and cultural landmarks and witness the yearly dogsled race.

However, little was known about a visit led by national security advisor Mike Waltz that is supposedly planned for earlier this week.

Greenland PM expresses anger over US officials visit

Meanwhile, Mute B. Egede, the PM of Greenland, expressed his anger and indignation in a message to the local media after learning of the consecutive trips to the island.

“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician's wife,” Egede asserted, as per Greenland’s Sermitsiaq newspaper.

He went on to ask why the US national security adviser is in Greenland. According to him, the sole intent of his visit is to show off authority over Greenland amidst Trump's plans to take over it.

Calling him Trump's closest and most trusted advisor, the PM said that “his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump's mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit.”

Denmark PM issues statement

Regarding the forthcoming travels of US officials in Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also released a statement.

“The visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made,” he said. “This is something we take seriously.”

Amidst his father's interest in buying the island, Trump Jr. visited Greenland in early January for a short visit.

Reflecting on his journey, he described it as a “incredible experience.” In a video shared on X, he claimed, “By the way, they love America here. They love America. They love Trump.”

The US is permitted to run military installations in Greenland, such as Ptiuffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, under a long-standing defense pact with Denmark.

After World War II, the United States made an offer to buy the island, but the Danish government turned it down.

According to both the Greenlandic and Danish governments, the region is not for sale.