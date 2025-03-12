Did Greenland general election result pour cold water over Trump's dream to ‘buy’ strategic island? Here's what we know

Amidst Donald Trump's promise to seize control of Greenland, the centre-right opposition party of the semi-autonomous state has emerged victorious in the nation's general election. During Tuesday's election, Greenlanders got an opportunity to respond to Donald Trump, who has been vocal about his intention to seize control of Greenland. (AFP)

Greenland, the biggest island in the world, is a Danish dependent region that is autonomous and has its own parliament and self-government.

The Demokraatit party received 29.9% of the vote, overthrowing the ruling coalition's majority, according to official data.

In response to Trump's statements, the party has argued that Greenlanders should make decisions about the territory's future.

During Tuesday's election, Greenlanders got an opportunity to respond to Trump, who has been vocal about his intention to seize control of Greenland. Addressing a joint session of Congress last week, Trump said that he believed the United States will win “one way or the other.”

Greenlanders could, Trump said, become “a part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world”. In a Truth Social post, he stated that he was prepared to invest billions “and make you rich”.

Here's what Demokraatit party has to say

Speaking to Sky New, Demokraatit leader Jens-Friederik Nielsen declared that the outcome of the election should make it abundantly evident to Trump that “Greenland is not for sale.”

“We don't want to be Americans. No, we don't want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope,” he said.

Nielsen has been poised to have a significant impact on Greenland's future. He has been a vocal opponent of foreign meddling, especially after Trump proposed that the US buy the Arctic island.

Support for the pro-business party, which advocates for a gradual separation from Denmark, increased significantly from 9.1% in the last election. It did better than the opposition party Naleraq, which called for an immediate exit from Denmark.

Nielsen calls Trump's remarks ‘a threat to our political independence’

Nielsen claimed that Trump's remarks are “a threat to our political independence”. His reaction came in response to are cent bill prohibiting foreign donations to political parties.

According to the Danish daily Berlingske, Nielsen and Denmark's Liberal Alliance inked a political cooperation agreement in January. “We are in the midst of an exciting and crucial time in the relationship between Greenland and Denmark”, it reported.

He will now engage in discussions with other parties in a bid to create a ruling coalition.

'Trump and Musk lost the election in Greenland'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mute Egede, who belongs to Inuit Ataqatigiit party, said in a Facebook post: “We respect the election outcome,” adding that he would consider any suggestions made during future coalition negotiations.

According to Danish network DR, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen extended best wishes to the Demokraatit party and stated that the next Greenlandic administration would probably have to “deal with massive pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.”

“It's not the case that you can just take part of the Danish Realm — the future of Greenland is based on what the Greenlandic people and government want,” Poulsen wrote.

Taking to X, American political blogger Seth Abramson wrote: “Trump and Musk lost the election in Greenland as hard as you can lose an election in a country you have virtually nothing to do with and never will.”

With only 57,000 residents, the enormous island has become embroiled in a geopolitical struggle for supremacy in the Arctic, where the melting ice caps are paving up new shipping lanes and increasing access to its resources. China and Russia have both increased their military presence in the area.