6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Jan Mayen island in Arctic Ocean

On March 10 (02:33:14 (UTC), a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred in the Jan Mayen Island region, impacting Svalbard and Jan Mayen, a Norwegian volcanic island in the Arctic Ocean. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) later revised the magnitude to 6.5. Earthquake in Jan Mayen Island region.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center announced on X/Twitter: “Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.6 Jan Mayen Island Region 2233EDT Mar 9: Tsunami NOT expected; U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast.”

According to the official news release on tsunami.gov, "There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. east coast, the Gulf of Mexico states, or the eastern coast of Canada." The statement added, “Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.”

According to the USGS update, the earthquake occurred 35.9 km from Olonkinbyen, Jan Mayen, Svalbard and Jan Mayen. Other nearby places are Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland; Sortland, Nordland, Norway; Mosfellsbær, Capital Region, Iceland; and Harstad, Troms og Finnmark, Norway.

This is a developing story.