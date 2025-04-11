Menu Explore
‘On McSteamy…’: Fans recall Eric Dane’s Mark Sloan amid ALS diagnosis

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 11, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Actor Eric Dane, popular for playing Mark Sloan on ‘Grey’s Anatomy', revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS

Actor Eric Dane, popular for playing Mark Sloan on ‘Grey’s Anatomy', revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that can to muscle weakness and eventual paralysis. As soon as the news was out, fans started recalling Dane's character, nicknamed ‘McSteamy’.

Eric Dane, who played Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, has been diagnosed with ALS(X)
Eric Dane, who played Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, has been diagnosed with ALS(X)

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane told People. He further added that he will continue working and is ‘looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week’.

Read More: Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS: Symptoms and risk factors explained

“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.” The 52-year-old is married to Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Fans recall Mark Sloan

Dane's fans were quick to post about Mark Sloan, a key character in ‘Grey's Anatomy'. Sloan was nicknamed ‘McSteamy’ in the show.

“Why do bad things always happen to Mark Sloan? Let this man have a great life, ffs 💔💔” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I very legitimately stopped watching Grey's Anatomy when they killed off Mark Sloan. The only episode I watched after that, was the beach scene that he was in. This f****n guts me. I love him,” another one added.

“This is awful. Thinking of Eric Dane and his family. McSteamy forever,” a third fan tweeted.

Read More: Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS: All on his wife Rebecca Gayheart and children Billie and Georgia

Who is Mark Sloan?

Mark Sloan, nicknamed ‘McSteamy’, is a fictional character from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, played by Eric Dane. A skilled plastic surgeon, he joins Seattle Grace in Season 2, bringing charm and drama. His romance with Lexie Grey and friendship with Derek Shepherd define his arc. Tragically, he dies in Season 9 after a plane crash, leaving a lasting fanbase legacy.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
