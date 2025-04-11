Menu Explore
Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS: Symptoms and risk factors explained

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 11, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological disease. He is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart.

'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological disease.

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).(X/ Eric Dane)
Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).(X/ Eric Dane)

"I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the 52-year-old acotr told PEOPLE. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he added. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane is scheduled to begin production on Season 3 of Euphoria on April 14. He is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two daughters: Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

What is Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to the loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure for ALS.

While the exact cause is not fully known, several factors, such as genetics, environmental exposures, and occupational or lifestyle choices, may increase the risk of developing the disease, according to the ALS Association.

Most people diagnosed with ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, with the average age of onset around 55. However, the disease can also occur in younger adults, including those in their 20s and 30s.

According to the National ALS Registry, there were an estimated 21,655 cases of ALS in the United States as of 2018. That number is projected to increase to approximately 36,300 by 2030.

Common Symptoms of ALS

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of ALS often include:

Muscle twitching and cramps

Muscle weakness, especially in the arms or legs

Difficulty speaking or swallowing

Loss of mobility and muscle atrophy

Breathing problems in later stages

Cognitive and behavioral changes

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
