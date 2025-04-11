Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS: All on his wife Rebecca Gayheart and children Billie and Georgia

‘Grey’s Anatomy' star Eric Dane revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is a rare degenerative condition that damages the nervous system and can even cause paralysis. About half of ALS patients have a life expectancy of three years, though some can live for decades. Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS(Instagram)

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” the 52-year-old actor told People.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Eric Dane's family delays: Who is wife Rebecca Gayheart?

Rebecca Gayheart, born August 12, 1971, in Hazard, Kentucky, is a 53-year-old actor and former model. She was born to her mother, Floneva, a Mary Kay consultant, and her father, Curtis, a miner and coal-truck driver. At 15, she won a modeling contest and moved to New York City, where she studied at the Professional Children’s School and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Her early career included commercials for Campbell’s Soup, Burger King, and Noxzema, earning her the nickname “The Noxzema Girl” in the early 1990s.

Gayheart’s acting break came with roles in soap operas like ‘Loving’ (1992) and ‘Earth 2’ (1994–1995), followed by a recurring stint on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ (1995).

She met Eric Dane in 2003, and they married in Las Vegas on October 29, 2004, after 10 months of dating.

Eric Dane's children

Billie Beatrice, born March 3, 2010, in Los Angeles, is 15 years old and the couple’s eldest daughter. She’s appeared on red carpets, like the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball with her mom and the 2024 ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ premiere with her dad, where she drew attention for resembling Gayheart’s 1990s look.

Georgia Geraldine, born December 28, 2011, also in Los Angeles, is 13 years old. Gayheart called her a “little Buddha baby” in a 2012 PEOPLE interview, noting her calm, happy nature—she slept well, ate well, and rarely fussed.