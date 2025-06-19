Who is Janell Shirtcliff, Eric Dane's new girlfriend amid ALS battle?

Eric Dane, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) earlier this year, is reportedly dating director Jannell Shirtcliff years after separating from Rebecca Gayheart. The Grey's Anatomy star was recently spotted with each other and ‘deeply care for each other’, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing an insider. Actor Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis on April 10 (@realericdane/Instagram)

“The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other. Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him," ET further added.

The report further quoted the source saying Dane and Shirtcliff are ‘extremely close and mean a great deal to one another’. The couple reportedly was spotted on a date night on Tuesday.

Read More: What is Eric Dane's net worth? All about Grey’s Anatomy star and his marriage status with Rebecca Gayheart

Who is Janell Shirtcliff?

Janell Shirtcliff is an American filmmaker, photographer, and music video director based in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to reports. She debuted as a director with the 2021 film Habit, starring Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale.

Shirtcliff’s photography has appeared in Variety and Billboard, and she has directed music videos for artists like The Band Perry. Previously a model for brands like Levi’s, she also acted in projects like Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally” video.

Dane's new relationship has come up months after he revealed his ALS diagnosis. He told People: "I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he shares. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he further added.