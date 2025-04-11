Eric Dane to return to work just four days after ALS diagnosis for Euphoria Season 3

Actor Eric Dane revealed on April 10 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological disease. In a statement to People, the former Grey’s Anatomy star confirmed the diagnosis. Despite the diagnosis, Dane shared that he is returning to work with Euphoria. Actor Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis on April 10 but plans to return to work on Euphoria.(@realericdane/Instagram)

Eric Dane to begin filming for Euphoria sets after ALS diagnosis

Dane will begin filming for the next season of Euphoria just four days after announcing that he has been diagnosed with ALS. He is expected to join the rest of the cast on sets for the show’s third season on April 14. The 52-year-old actor first noted that he remains involved with the show right after he first shared about his diagnosis.

He told People, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." He added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

In the popular teen drama, Dane portrays the character of Cal Jacaobs who is the father of the show’s male protagonist Nate Jacob. The character of Nate is played by Jacob Elordi. Cal was arrested in the second season finale of Euphoria which was aired in February 2022.

Dane’s diagnosis announced after his divorce

The news about Dane’s diagnosis comes after Rebecca Gayheart filed to dismiss her divorce from the actor, seven years after first initiating proceedings to end their 14-year marriage. The 53-year-old recently opened up about their current relationship as she told E! News, “We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

She added, “It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for—I mean, we are still married—but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."