F1 reveals new Apple TV deal; here's how much it'll cost you

Apple TV has secured the US broadcast rights to Formula 1 in a major five-year deal. The latest deal is all set to kickstart next year. Apple TV has inked a major five-year US media rights deal with Formula 1. (AP)

The development comes after the grand success of the Brad Pitt-starrer "F1: The Movie," an Apple Original Film which was released earlier this year. The movie is slated to make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12 . As per formula1.com, the movie has so far grossed around $630 million around the world.

What to know?

As per CNBC, Apple is paying around $140 million per year for the racing rights. Apple TV will offer coverage of all Formula 1 events, including practice, qualifying and Sprint sessions, as part of the existing $12.99 per month subscription, which is ad-free.

Certain F1 races and all practice sessions can be availed for free in the Apple TV app throughout the season, the companies have conveyed in a statement.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

Sports lineup

Formula 1 will now officially become part of Apple's sports programme list, which includes several major events such as Major League Soccer (MLS) and "Friday Night Baseball," according to Reuters.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, said the company is “thrilled” about expanding their relationship with Formula 1. As part of the new deal, they will offer Apple TV subscribers across the United States front row access to “one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet".

The Formula 1 action is now all set to unfold at Austin's Circuit of the Americas in the US this week with the battle for the drivers' title going on between the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Piastri and Norris are currently separated by 22 points at the top of the Drivers' Championship, with six races to go.

FAQs

Who has secured the US broadcast rights to Formula 1?

Apple TV has landed the US broadcast rights to Formula 1.

How much will Apple pay?

Apple is believed to be paying nearly $140 million per year for the racing rights.

Where will the next Formula 1 race be held?

The next Formula 1 race will take place at Austin's Circuit of the Americas in the US.