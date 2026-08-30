Indian traveller alleges racist remarks by kids in UK: ‘We had to call the police’

An Indian traveller has shared her experience of allegedly facing racist remarks and harassment from a group of teenagers while spending time with friends near a lake in the UK. She said the children initially threw mud at her group before allegedly making racist comments and continuing to taunt them even after the police were called. Teenagers allegedly harassed Indian travellers at UK lake. (Instagram/@that_random_explorer)

Indian traveller recalls lake incident The video was shared by Instagram user @that_random_explorer. In Part 1, she explained that she and her friends were relaxing near a lake when five or six children, whom she estimated to be around 13 or 14 years old, were swimming nearby.

While she was casually recording a video of her group, the children allegedly started throwing mud at them. “Initially humne socha, okay, bachche hain, mazaak kar rahe honge, jaane do. But they just didn't stop,” she said.

The group then asked the children to stop, telling them, “Please don't do this. We are not disturbing you, so please don't disturb us. Otherwise, we'll have to call the police.”

According to her, the children instead started making racist remarks, including saying, “You are Muslims.” She clarified that she and her friends were not Muslims and said the issue was not about religion, but about being targeted and harassed.

Her husband eventually called the police. She said officers could hear some of the remarks during the call and asked them to wait for help. However, the group waited for almost an hour without seeing the police.

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Police later contacted the group In Part 2, the traveller said the children returned while they were waiting and began mocking them, asking, “Oh, where are the cops?” and laughing. She also alleged that one boy came close while opening a juice bottle, appearing as though he might throw it at them, but backed off after noticing that she was recording.

The group eventually left the lake, believing the matter was over. However, around 10 pm, the police called them back.

She said the officer told them, “We went to the lake. We identified the children. We spoke to their guardians and gave them a strict warning. We are so sorry for whatever happened to you.”

The officer reportedly gave the group the option of pressing charges and taking the matter to court or allowing the police to issue a written warning to the children at their homes. The traveller said they chose the latter, explaining that their intention was not revenge but to make it clear that harassment and racist remarks should have consequences.

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