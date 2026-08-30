Woman opens up about the ‘6 to 10 shift’ after office hours: ‘When will I take out time for myself?’

For many working women, the end of the official workday does not necessarily mean the end of work. From commuting and cooking to caring for children and managing household responsibilities, the hours after office can often feel like an entirely different shift. A woman said balancing work, home and family had often pushed her own career goals to the sidelines. (Instagram/ipriyankasoni)

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Highlighting this reality, a woman named Priyanka Soni shared an Instagram video reflecting on the responsibilities women continue to shoulder after their formal working hours are over. She also spoke about her own journey from being a working professional to becoming a homemaker after motherhood, and how she is now trying to make time for her personal growth.

‘When will I take out time for myself?’ In the clip, Soni is heard saying, "After 9 to 6, no one has counted the 6 to 10 shift till date. Office work, commute, home food, children's responsibility, family, and taking out time for your career and future among everyone. Sometimes I think to myself, when will I take out time for myself? And then that time just keeps on getting postponed."

She further reflected on the pause in her career after becoming a mother.

"I went from being a working woman to a homemaker. After motherhood, my career paused, and I realised responsibilities are a part of life, but completely pausing your growth isn't necessary. So now, I am learning digital skills in small pockets of my routine—sometimes 20 minutes and sometimes 30. Whatever time I get, I try to use it. You don't need to change your entire life; sometimes you just have to reserve a little bit of time for your future."

‘Progress does not always mean two uninterrupted hours’ In the caption accompanying the video, Soni elaborated on how a woman’s responsibilities often continue long after her office shift ends.

"An office shift may end, but a working woman’s responsibilities do not. Office. Commute. Home. Cooking. Kids. Family responsibilities. And by the time everything finally settles down a little, how much energy and time is really left to focus on your own career and growth?" she wrote.

Sharing her experience of becoming a mother to twins, she added, "That career gap taught me an important lesson: responsibilities are important, but constantly postponing your own growth is not the solution either."

Soni said she now tries to find small pockets of time to learn digital skills, even if it is only for 20 or 30 minutes. "Progress does not always mean two uninterrupted hours of learning. Sometimes, it simply means opening your laptop after a long day and learning one small thing," she added.

Watch the clip here: