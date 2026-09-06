IRGC says several ballistic missiles fired at US aircraft carrier, destroyer harassing Iranian ships

The IRGC further claimed that both warships were forced to leave the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack.

“The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade,” the statement read, as carried by IRIB.

In a statement, carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the two US Navy vessels were targeted amid the continued hostile actions against Iranian shipping.

Iranian retaliation against the United States continued as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Saturday (local time) claimed that it fired several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer, alleging that the two warships were harassing Iranian ships and participating in a naval blockade against the Islamic Republic.

“The two warships were forced to flee the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack,” it added.

The claim comes amid renewed military tensions in the region following US strikes on Iranian oil tankers and subsequent Iranian attacks involving US-linked vessels.

Earlier, the IRGC Navy said it had targeted three oil tankers travelling through an “unauthorised route” in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, along with three vessels affiliated with the United States in other areas.

The IRGC Navy said the action followed US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers.

“This morning, the American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement carried by IRIB.

The IRGC Navy said it subsequently targeted the vessels in retaliation.

“The IRGC Navy, with the help of the eternal power of God and with the support and backing of you, the brave people, and in accordance with the luminous verse of the Holy Quran that says, 'And if you attack us, then attack us in the same way as we attacked you,' targeted three oil tankers on the unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the child-killing US in other areas,” the statement read, as per IRIB.

The Iranian force also warned vessels operating around the Strait of Hormuz against using what it called unauthorised waterways.

“Do not be deceived by the American terrorist army and avoid any suspicious movement to cross unauthorised waterways, otherwise you will be targeted,” the IRGC Navy said.

The latest IRGC Aerospace Force statement also warned Washington against continuing what Tehran described as hostile actions against Iranian shipping.

“If the hostile and aggressive actions continue, the US regime must expect fierce responses from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

The announcement came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5, following what it described as Iranian ballistic missile attacks against two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters.

According to CENTCOM, a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple “unprovoked Iranian attacks”, and no American personnel were harmed.

CENTCOM said US forces subsequently permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. It also said the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the “Noxen”, was completely destroyed in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was directed to abandon the vessel.