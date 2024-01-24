Donald Trump finally addresses drastic 20 lbs weight loss: ‘Did it the hard way’

Former president Donald Trump has finally spoken up about his drastic weight loss. Trump has now revealed that he has lost around 20 lbs during this campaign cycle. Trump has appeared much leaner in recent months, leading to speculations that he may be taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

However, Trump has now told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that he did it “the hard way.” “I've been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much. I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person like you - you can sit down and eat. Me, it's a little bit tougher,” he said. Dr Carolyn Williams, a licensed dietitian in Alabama, told the Daily Mail that it really appears as though Trump has lost the kind of fat that gives rise to health problems. “He has lost some weight, particularly in the abdominal area where visceral fat is stored,” she said. However, she also added, “What's less clear is how healthy his approach is for losing this weight and maintaining it.”

“Skipping meals due to scheduling and/or stress isn't a long-term solution. If this is the case, he's likely lacking some key nutrients - ones like fiber, potassium, calcium, and vitamin D - in his diet unless he's focusing on nutrient-dense foods when he does find time for a meal,” she said.

Dr Stuart Fischer, a New York City-based internal medicine physician said that over-exertion may be involved. “In a way he’s competing with his older self from many years ago. He cannot convince anyone that he’s the picture of health and he shouldn’t try to convince people he’s as fit as he used to be,” he said.

Questions have also been raised on Trump’s mental fitness, especially after he confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi at a recent tally. However, Ronny Jackson, the White House physician in 2018, administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) to Trump at the time. The test is designed to screen for mild cognitive dysfunction. At the time, Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the test, with Jackson saying, “The president is mentally very sharp, very intact.”