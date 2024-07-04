Biden makes surprising admission about his health as he meets Democratic governors after debate blunders

As Joe Biden is putting his best foot forward to convince Democrats about his rerun for the White House despite his old age, the incumbent President met with Democratic governors on Wednesday night. The POTUS made major admission about his health during the meeting. Joe Biden's brief visit to doctor was limited to evaluating what appeared to be a persistent cold and it did not involve any significant tests, a source stated,(AFP)

According to Politico, the Commander-in-Chief, 81, told the governors that he underwent a medical examination in the wake of the catastrophic debate this past week and insisted he is in good health.

Citing a source, the outlet stated that Biden's brief visit to doctor was limited to evaluating what appeared to be a persistent cold and it did not involve any significant tests.

Three persons with knowledge of the conversation told the outlet that Biden's health revelation to over 20 governors was triggered by a question about his physical condition raised by one of the state leaders during the hastily scheduled hour-long meeting.

The meeting comes as Democrats have started expressing concerns about Biden's age and mental and physical capacity as he continues to run for another four-year term.

Biden's mention of a checkup was actually referred to a brief and expeditious appointment with a White House physician for a recurring cold, a person acquainted with the president's daily itinerary told Politico. The source further claimed that the doctor did not administer Bide for any crucial tests.

Hours before the meeting, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to openly respond to questions from reporters if physicians have assessed Biden's health after the debate.

“The president has regular annual physicals that we release in a thorough report,” she stated. “We’re going to continue to do that.”

Joe Biden is our nominee: Several governors extend support to POTUS

As soon as the meeting ended, several governors publicly endorsed Biden on X, despite them being regarded as the top candidates to replace Biden should he withdraw from the race.

The one thing which was common in the governors' post was Biden "is in it to win it".

“@JoeBiden is our nominee. He is in it to win it and I support him," tweeted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Meanwhile, three governors spoke to the reporters following the meeting.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that all the governors, who were present during the discussion, vowed their support to Biden.

Politico, however, claims that at least two staff members appeared unimpressed with Biden's future.