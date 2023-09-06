Big update on Biden's health after First Lady tests Covid positive ahead of G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden is set to visit India for the G20 summit after he tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing that President Biden tested negative for coronavirus disease for two consecutive days since the First Lady, Jill Biden, tested positive for the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. (AP)

"An update on the President and the first lady Jill Biden since she tested positive for Covid-19 last night. I can tell you that the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week. President Biden tested negative last night for Covid-19 and tested negative again today," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing.

"He (President Biden) is not experiencing any symptoms as far as the steps he has taken since the President was with the first lady yesterday. He will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidelines. As has been practised in the past the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distance from others indoors and outside as well," she said.

Jill Biden testing positive for Covid had cast a shadow on President Biden's participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have decided to skip. However, Jake Sullivan, national security advisor of the United States, confirmed that Biden will visit India for the G20 Summit.

Biden is scheduled to land in Delhi and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. He will then attend the G20 Summit over the weekend before heading to Vietnam.

"On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi for G20 Summit in India. On Friday Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. On Saturday, Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit, 2023," Sullivan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail