Taylor Swift faces boycott call from Megyn Kelly after attending Gaza benefit, celebrates birthday in style

Megyn Kelly recently called for a boycott of Taylor Swift after the pop star attended a fundraiser supporting humanitarian relief for Gaza. Swift's participation in stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef's "More Feelings" tour, benefiting the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), drew criticism from Kelly, who claimed ANERA is highly political and presents a biased view of the Israel-Palestine conflict. FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift is adding one more accolade to her repertoire this year: a resolution recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state of Pennsylvania. The resolution passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 13. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

On "The Megyn Kelly Show," she insisted that Swift owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology and should be boycotted until she issues one. Kelly expressed concern about ANERA's alleged bias in ignoring Palestinian responsibility for hardship.

However, ANERA's website emphasizes that it does not work with or coordinate with Hamas, designated by the US government as a terrorist group. Swift's attendance at the fundraiser led Kelly to urge her to do more research about the situation in Gaza and suggested Swift should refrain from discussing the issue until she is better informed.

Swift's loyal fanbase, known as Swifties, defended her on social media, highlighting that she attended a comedy show and suggesting that credit for the fundraising efforts should go to Youssef, who organized the event.

It's worth noting that other celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne, who attended the comedy show, did not face similar criticism.

Ramy Youssef's "More Feelings" tour, which garnered Emmy nominations, is set to make international stops in France, Norway, Denmark, and Germany early next year.

Taylor celebrates her birthday in style with closest friends

Amidst the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's attendance at a Gaza fundraiser, the pop star celebrated her 34th birthday in style with a star-studded gathering in New York City. Swift was joined by close friends, including Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, Este and Alana Haim, Jerrod Carmichael, and Antoni Porowski. The group enjoyed dinner at Freemans before continuing the festivities at The Box. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was notably absent, but he did make up for it by sending the most beautiful flowers for his ‘Lover.’